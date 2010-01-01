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Take the First Step Toward a Sparkling Clean!
Take the First Step Toward a Sparkling Clean!
Dynamic Plus Cleaning Service, LLC is a family-owned, professional cleaning company providing both residential and commercial services. Our mission is to create clean, peaceful environments where our clients can live and work comfortably. We take the time to understand your unique needs to deliver the highest level of integrity, reliability, and professionalism.
Leave the move-in and move-out cleaning to us! Focus on settling in while we make sure your space is spotless.
We can transform your office into an immaculate, inviting workspace that enhances employee productivity and morale. Whether it’s daily, weekly, or customized cleaning, our professional team ensures your business always looks its best.
Start fresh in your new home with a thorough, professional cleaning. Our team will deep clean every corner, from floors and surfaces to kitchens and bathrooms, ensuring your new space is spotless and ready for you to move in. Dynamic Plus Cleaning Service takes care of the cleaning so you can focus on settling into your new home with peace of mind.
Enjoy the comfort of a spotless home without lifting a finger. Our residential cleaning services are designed to keep your living space fresh, organized, and stress-free. Whether you need routine cleaning, deep cleaning, or special attention before or after an event, Dynamic Plus Cleaning Service is here to make your home sparkle.
Make a lasting impression on your guests with a spotless event space. Whether it’s before, during, or after your event, our professional team ensures every corner is clean, sanitized, and ready for your special occasion. From corporate events and parties to weddings and gatherings, Dynamic Plus Cleaning Service handles the cleaning so you can focus on hosting.
Columbia, South Carolina United States
Mon
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Tue
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Wed
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Thu
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Fri
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Sat
Closed
Sun
Closed
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